Components
The maximum length of interact messages was raised from 400 to 2000 characters.
The maximum length of hint text messages was raised from 400 to 10000 characters.
Bugs
Speculative fix for hang on leaving server due to deadlock on async brick mesh updates.
Fixed brick replication permanently freezing chunks on encountering a value too large to fit in one packet.
Fixed potentially corrupting prior revisions of worlds in the database on saving deleted chunks.
Fixed component property limits introduced in CL11633 not actually working with the applicator.
Changed files in this update