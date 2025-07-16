 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19252047
Update notes via Steam Community

Components

  • The maximum length of interact messages was raised from 400 to 2000 characters.

  • The maximum length of hint text messages was raised from 400 to 10000 characters.

Bugs

  • Speculative fix for hang on leaving server due to deadlock on async brick mesh updates.

  • Fixed brick replication permanently freezing chunks on encountering a value too large to fit in one packet.

  • Fixed potentially corrupting prior revisions of worlds in the database on saving deleted chunks.

  • Fixed component property limits introduced in CL11633 not actually working with the applicator.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199421
