 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19252010 Edited 17 July 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for the feedback and bug reports from today.

Update:

  • Fixed a bug with visors disappearing and also sometimes showing as pink (I need to test this part more, but I think I have solved that issue)
  • Fixed bug with not being able to land on story planets with language set to Russian
  • Fixed a bug with combat music not fading out cleanly when combat complete
  • Fixed bug where ambient audio stops after a time and does not locate a next song
  • Fixed a bug with beards showing on forehead while in space suit


Thanks again! I continue to look forward to feedback and ideas from players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link