Fixed a bug with visors disappearing and also sometimes showing as pink (I need to test this part more, but I think I have solved that issue)



Fixed bug with not being able to land on story planets with language set to Russian



Fixed a bug with combat music not fading out cleanly when combat complete



Fixed bug where ambient audio stops after a time and does not locate a next song



Fixed a bug with beards showing on forehead while in space suit



Thanks for the feedback and bug reports from today.Update:Thanks again! I continue to look forward to feedback and ideas from players.