 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19251989 Edited 17 July 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Please see the recent announcement for slightly more details on changes in this update and what's coming next.

Important Notes

  • Save files from the prior play test may block your progress. Please start a new game to see the new content.
  • The game now requires Open GL 4.6 due to some very nerdy technical changes to the renderer .

Change Summary

  • This playtest now ends shortly after the battle with the Shrouded Thread Miniboss. Additional content evens out the play time with the prior version.
  • Reworked in-game tutorials for game mechanics.
  • New game feature: Codex.
  • Additional minigames, including fishing!
  • User interface redesigned.
  • New combat mechanics, such as interrupt, counter, block, buff break.
  • New levels.
  • Added difficulty options, which can be changed at any time.
  • Numerous changes to existing levels, such as terrain, quests, and enemy encounters.
  • Balance changes to abilities, items, monsters, etc.
  • Numerous changes to existing dialog.
  • Additional item affixes. This includes "Not Yet Implemented" affixes which, while they can roll on randomly-generated items, currently do not work.
  • A dizzying number of under-the-hood changes to the engine for performance, stability, and functionality.

Known Issues

  • Artifacts in tile rendering, which manifests as gray random rectangles in levels.
  • Artifacts may appear in certain user interface textures, such as the checker board texture when a modal window is visible.
  • Controller support may be horribly broken. It will be addressed in a later update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2670411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link