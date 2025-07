Important Notes

Save files from the prior play test may block your progress. Please start a new game to see the new content.



The game now requires Open GL 4.6 due to some very nerdy technical changes to the renderer .



Change Summary

This playtest now ends shortly after the battle with the Shrouded Thread Miniboss. Additional content evens out the play time with the prior version.



Additional content evens out the play time with the prior version. Reworked in-game tutorials for game mechanics.



New game feature: Codex.



Additional minigames, including fishing!



User interface redesigned.



New combat mechanics, such as interrupt, counter, block, buff break.



New levels.



Added difficulty options, which can be changed at any time.



Numerous changes to existing levels, such as terrain, quests, and enemy encounters.



Balance changes to abilities, items, monsters, etc.



Numerous changes to existing dialog.



Additional item affixes. This includes "Not Yet Implemented" affixes which, while they can roll on randomly-generated items, currently do not work .



. A dizzying number of under-the-hood changes to the engine for performance, stability, and functionality.



Known Issues

Artifacts in tile rendering, which manifests as gray random rectangles in levels.



Artifacts may appear in certain user interface textures, such as the checker board texture when a modal window is visible.



Controller support may be horribly broken. It will be addressed in a later update.



Please see the recent announcement for slightly more details on changes in this update and what's coming next.