Please see the recent announcement
for slightly more details on changes in this update and what's coming next.
Important Notes
- Save files from the prior play test may block your progress. Please start a new game to see the new content.
- The game now requires Open GL 4.6 due to some very nerdy technical changes to the renderer .
Change Summary
- This playtest now ends shortly after the battle with the Shrouded Thread Miniboss. Additional content evens out the play time with the prior version.
- Reworked in-game tutorials for game mechanics.
- New game feature: Codex.
- Additional minigames, including fishing!
- User interface redesigned.
- New combat mechanics, such as interrupt, counter, block, buff break.
- New levels.
- Added difficulty options, which can be changed at any time.
- Numerous changes to existing levels, such as terrain, quests, and enemy encounters.
- Balance changes to abilities, items, monsters, etc.
- Numerous changes to existing dialog.
- Additional item affixes. This includes "Not Yet Implemented" affixes which, while they can roll on randomly-generated items, currently do not work.
- A dizzying number of under-the-hood changes to the engine for performance, stability, and functionality.
Known Issues
- Artifacts in tile rendering, which manifests as gray random rectangles in levels.
- Artifacts may appear in certain user interface textures, such as the checker board texture when a modal window is visible.
- Controller support may be horribly broken. It will be addressed in a later update.
Changed files in this update