Welcome to the latest update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition! Update 1.32 – Golden Shimmer has arrived, and it’s a big one.





This update introduces a brand new breed, a stunning new environment, and a variety of quality-of-life improvements to keep things running smoothly. Whether you're here for the horses, the story, or the scenery, there’s something for everyone. It’s a packed update, so let’s jump into the full notes!

Akhal-Teke



Sleek, fast, and sure to turn heads, the Akhal-Teke has officially arrived on Desktop.

With roots in the desert and a reputation for endurance, this breed is known for its athletic build and signature golden shimmer. Whether you’re racing or just showing off in the pasture, the Akhal-Teke brings both style and strength.

It’s not just a pretty face either. This debut comes with a powerful Breed Bonus:

+5 Speed

+2 Sprint Energy

Get ready to add something truly special to your stables.





Traits!

Our last update introduced the first-ever trait to the desktop version: the Long Mane trait. In this update, we’re excited to introduce another trait, the Crystal Coat, which arrives with the Akhal-Teke. Just like the Long Mane, the Crystal Coat is a visual trait that gives horses a sleek, glossy finish that helps them stand out. This trait can be acquired on any horse and can be stacked with the Long Mane Trait.

And thats not all, Traits can now be toggled on and off in the Horse Creator screen and are also now visible on the horse info screen





Golden Dunes



Get ready to gallop to an epic new area. Welcome to the Golden Dunes



This beautiful desert landscape features winding village streets and distinctive clay buildings full of character. Soft golden sand dunes stretch out across the horizon, creating a warm and open setting. Along the paths, palm trees and desert greenery offer welcome shade as you ride. A peaceful oasis provides a quiet spot to pause and take in the view. It’s a sunlit, inviting place that’s perfect for relaxed rides and stunning photo opportunities.







New Ways To Capture



A brand new addition to photo mode has landed in Rival Stars Horse Racing Desktop Edition.



We’ve added a feature that lets you advance time at a slower pace while in camera mode, making it easier than ever to capture that perfect mid-jump shot, your horse galloping through the Golden Dunes or a serene moment by the oasis.

More Patterns!

The Akhal-Teke arrives with a whole new set of Patterns! You’ll find 20 brand new options to explore in the horse creator, so next time you’re customising, take a look, you might spot something new.



Majestic Snowcap

Swirled Snowcap

Wild Brindle

Tiger Brindle

Polka Dot Leopard

Freckled Leopard

Expressive Leopard

Opaque Leopard

Leopard Frame

Sprinkle Leopard

Neapolitan Leopard

Odd Spot Appaloosa

Wild Appaloosa

Lavish Appaloosa

Frosted Appaloosa

Splattered Appaloosa

Fleabitten Sabino

Lavish Sabino

Swirled Sabino

Lovely Sabino





That’s a wrap on Update 1.32, Thanks for hanging out! With the Akhal-Teke now available in-game, a brand new environment to explore, some handy new tools in Photo Mode, and a bunch of new patterns, there’s plenty to check out. Whether you’re snapping screenshots, capturing video or just enjoying the ride, we’d love to see what you’re up to over in the Discord.









Change Notes

