Welcome to the latest update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition! Update 1.32 – Golden Shimmer has arrived, and it’s a big one.
This update introduces a brand new breed, a stunning new environment, and a variety of quality-of-life improvements to keep things running smoothly. Whether you're here for the horses, the story, or the scenery, there’s something for everyone. It’s a packed update, so let’s jump into the full notes!
Akhal-Teke
Sleek, fast, and sure to turn heads, the Akhal-Teke has officially arrived on Desktop.
With roots in the desert and a reputation for endurance, this breed is known for its athletic build and signature golden shimmer. Whether you’re racing or just showing off in the pasture, the Akhal-Teke brings both style and strength.
It’s not just a pretty face either. This debut comes with a powerful Breed Bonus:
+5 Speed
+2 Sprint Energy
Get ready to add something truly special to your stables.
Traits!
Our last update introduced the first-ever trait to the desktop version: the Long Mane trait. In this update, we’re excited to introduce another trait, the Crystal Coat, which arrives with the Akhal-Teke. Just like the Long Mane, the Crystal Coat is a visual trait that gives horses a sleek, glossy finish that helps them stand out. This trait can be acquired on any horse and can be stacked with the Long Mane Trait.
And thats not all, Traits can now be toggled on and off in the Horse Creator screen and are also now visible on the horse info screen
Golden Dunes
Get ready to gallop to an epic new area. Welcome to the Golden Dunes
This beautiful desert landscape features winding village streets and distinctive clay buildings full of character. Soft golden sand dunes stretch out across the horizon, creating a warm and open setting. Along the paths, palm trees and desert greenery offer welcome shade as you ride. A peaceful oasis provides a quiet spot to pause and take in the view. It’s a sunlit, inviting place that’s perfect for relaxed rides and stunning photo opportunities.
New Ways To Capture
A brand new addition to photo mode has landed in Rival Stars Horse Racing Desktop Edition.
We’ve added a feature that lets you advance time at a slower pace while in camera mode, making it easier than ever to capture that perfect mid-jump shot, your horse galloping through the Golden Dunes or a serene moment by the oasis.
More Patterns!
The Akhal-Teke arrives with a whole new set of Patterns! You’ll find 20 brand new options to explore in the horse creator, so next time you’re customising, take a look, you might spot something new.
Majestic Snowcap
Swirled Snowcap
Wild Brindle
Tiger Brindle
Polka Dot Leopard
Freckled Leopard
Expressive Leopard
Opaque Leopard
Leopard Frame
Sprinkle Leopard
Neapolitan Leopard
Odd Spot Appaloosa
Wild Appaloosa
Lavish Appaloosa
Frosted Appaloosa
Splattered Appaloosa
Fleabitten Sabino
Lavish Sabino
Swirled Sabino
Lovely Sabino
That’s a wrap on Update 1.32, Thanks for hanging out! With the Akhal-Teke now available in-game, a brand new environment to explore, some handy new tools in Photo Mode, and a bunch of new patterns, there’s plenty to check out. Whether you’re snapping screenshots, capturing video or just enjoying the ride, we’d love to see what you’re up to over in the Discord.
Change Notes
Added:
\[Content] New breed, Akhal Teke
+5 Speed
+2 Sprint Energy
New unique horse trait: Shiny Coat - Crystal coat
New Location, Golden Dunes
\[Content] Cross Country Photo Mode
Ability to skip tutorials on new saves
Filters for horse selection in breeding
Added a traits selector to the horse creator
Time speed slider for photo mode
20 New patterns:
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the game didn’t recognise changes to a horse’s dilution colour or type—saving should now work correctly when only those are adjusted.
Fixed two photo locations for long mane.
Fixed patterns names
