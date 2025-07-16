Hello BugLab players! 🐛



We’re back with a new patch full of important fixes and quality-of-life improvements based on your amazing feedback. Thank you for playing, testing, and sharing your thoughts with us!



🔧 General Fixes and Improvements



Fixed a bug where daily feed cost could drop to zero. Feed consumption is now calculated correctly.



Improved feed consumption display and calculation logic.



Reduced inconsistencies when cooking multiple meals.



Fixed the issue where bee workers would sometimes collect incorrect amounts of honey.



Fixed a bug preventing bee workers from feeding hives properly.



Balanced feed worker production scaling with level.



Fixed feed workers not using available plant stock efficiently.



Resolved issues where feed workers failed to start machines.



Feed workers now properly trigger collection after production.



🖥️ User Interface and Visual Enhancements



General Gameplay tooltips have been revised and now include more helpful details.



Breeding rate display added to beehives (e.g., 1 / 32.5s).



Overlapping text in the bee panel has been fixed.



Added explanatory tooltip to bee panel UI.



Added loading progress percentage to the loading screen.



Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

More updates are coming soon – stay tuned and keep experimenting in BugLab! 🧪🐜