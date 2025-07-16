 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19251708 Edited 16 July 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New stuff:

  • A nice minimap.

  • Some new music.

  • Network syncing is now smoother. Its hard to explain but you will see it.

  • Lots of fixes and small additions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3824621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link