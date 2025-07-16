Patch Notes for 0.6.10
Surprise! Another small patch to fix a fairly major issue. Monster invasions strength was incorrectly being calculated which resulted in them being magnitudes stronger than they should be. Any existing monster waves will be wiped out on load and future waves will be significantly weaker. Apologies to those that got completely owned by these juiced up invaders. You are not bad at the game - we just were sending end game strength invasions at the beginning of the game...
