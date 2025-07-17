The sun looks dim, rivers slow to a crawl, and something ancient moves in the woods. From now on, you can find out why. He Is Coming is now live with a 35% launch discount and a new trailer that shows what it feels like to be hunted every three in-game days by something worse than the last.



Check out the trailer to see what awaits you.



Find us on Discord or Reddit and let us know how your runs go. Tense boss fights, clever builds, weird moments.



Community Wiki & Beginner's Guide

We also have a community wiki to help get you started. It includes a beginner's guide to make sure you're ready to venture into the woods. We're always looking for contributors, too.



Steam Reviews: Your Voice Matters

It'd mean a lot to our team if you took the time to leave a Steam review. Your honest assessment on what you think about He is Coming and whatever else comes to mind. What we prioritize in updates will, in part, stem from your honest feedback. We're reading everything and we can't wait to see what you think.