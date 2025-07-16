Traps

This should prove interesting, and I hope I am not breaking the game here :) Spike traps will now effect enemies as well as the player.



Completely unrelated to the above, the player can also now reset spike traps by clicking "search" when facing them, just as when they search for traps to begin with.

Bugs & Stuff

I fixed a few errors in the Roguelike Mode archive panel. Also when you reset the game to it's default settings, it will ask if you want to restart immediately. I also lowered the click volume when hovering over buttons.