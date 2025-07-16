 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19251497 Edited 16 July 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Traps

This should prove interesting, and I hope I am not breaking the game here :) Spike traps will now effect enemies as well as the player.


Traps

Completely unrelated to the above, the player can also now reset spike traps by clicking "search" when facing them, just as when they search for traps to begin with.

Bugs & Stuff

I fixed a few errors in the Roguelike Mode archive panel. Also when you reset the game to it's default settings, it will ask if you want to restart immediately. I also lowered the click volume when hovering over buttons.

Changed files in this update

