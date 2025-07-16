 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19251428
Update notes via Steam Community

1.2.1 Patch

9-Shot

  • A leftover weapon previously exclusive to Randomizer, the 9-Shot can now be unlocked by beating Classic!

General:

  • Added “Area” stat to weapons in the Equipment menu

  • Added music tracks from Classic and Randomizer to Endless mode

Fixes:

  • Fixed invisible beam bug in Randomizer and added failsafe to delete a beam if it lasts too long

  • Fixed dying players causing a softlock during escape

    • Game would only check to leave whenever someone enters the ship, now also checks when a player dies

