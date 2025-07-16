1.2.1 Patch
9-Shot
A leftover weapon previously exclusive to Randomizer, the 9-Shot can now be unlocked by beating Classic!
General:
Added “Area” stat to weapons in the Equipment menu
Added music tracks from Classic and Randomizer to Endless mode
Fixes:
Fixed invisible beam bug in Randomizer and added failsafe to delete a beam if it lasts too long
Fixed dying players causing a softlock during escape
Game would only check to leave whenever someone enters the ship, now also checks when a player dies
