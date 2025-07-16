New Chapter Build Method

I have transferred the creation of the chapter information to an automated system that creates a jSON file, and that is what is used to create the chapters on init. This reduces how many rpycs that exist, and also reduce the amount of calls. In the previous state, it would call a function with the chapter name in it, which increases complexity. In the new method, it would load a json once, run through it, and create the chapter, which reduces the complexity a bit. :)

Also, it also catches errors a little better. For example, Day of Temptation was missing Eric's name.

Menu images would not retain after Quit

There was an init that changed the menu image based on persistent.NSFW. The intent of this (if I remember right) was to transfer from one type of value to another. I have change this process to only do it is if the value is not a integar, and it is not in 0,1, or 2. This would allow others who open it after awhile with the old style of menu to convert to the newer, but also keep the persistent set when you leave and return to the VN. :)