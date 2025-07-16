VERY late to automation fest, but better late than never!

I received a lot of feedback in the meantime, and this is a big collection of all of that! So enjoy!

New

Fast Pipes, a 2x faster pipe

Item Pipette, drag an item to the quickbar to add it

Balancing

The majority of break speeds have been increased

Clockwork drill now can store twice as much power when hand cranked, and 1/2 as much when powered by a winder

Changes

Crude furnace icon changed

Constructs are now ordered more inline with progression

Construct menu is now an inventory build menu hybrid, this will be improved in the future but was an easy first step towards improvement

Furnace and Alloy Furnace flicker has been slightly reduced

Leaves and saplings have been darkened

Coal ore and it's uses have been removed, you can now directly mine coal

Clockwork drill can now be placed on stone. Floor was covered which was previously the way to automate stone

Fixes

Improved various descriptions to better help players learn the game

Jumping will no longer disable sprint FOV, now this only happens based on velocity

Items will no longer disappear if you craft with a full inventory

Improved inventory management feel, you shouldn't need to slow down for, or stop and go to move items anymore, flicks work

Fixed pipe distribution not being equal (?)

Holding an item, leaving a menu, and opening a menu again should no longer result in an item being held in your inventory

Modding

Added ability to define the pipette for an item when added to the quickbar

Known Issues