VERY late to automation fest, but better late than never!
I received a lot of feedback in the meantime, and this is a big collection of all of that! So enjoy!
New
Fast Pipes, a 2x faster pipe
Item Pipette, drag an item to the quickbar to add it
Balancing
The majority of break speeds have been increased
Clockwork drill now can store twice as much power when hand cranked, and 1/2 as much when powered by a winder
Changes
Crude furnace icon changed
Constructs are now ordered more inline with progression
Construct menu is now an inventory build menu hybrid, this will be improved in the future but was an easy first step towards improvement
Furnace and Alloy Furnace flicker has been slightly reduced
Leaves and saplings have been darkened
Coal ore and it's uses have been removed, you can now directly mine coal
Clockwork drill can now be placed on stone. Floor was covered which was previously the way to automate stone
Fixes
Improved various descriptions to better help players learn the game
Jumping will no longer disable sprint FOV, now this only happens based on velocity
Items will no longer disappear if you craft with a full inventory
Improved inventory management feel, you shouldn't need to slow down for, or stop and go to move items anymore, flicks work
Fixed pipe distribution not being equal (?)
Holding an item, leaving a menu, and opening a menu again should no longer result in an item being held in your inventory
Modding
Added ability to define the pipette for an item when added to the quickbar
Known Issues
When starting a game, joining a game, and during poor network quality, the game may "refuse your input" or "glitch" for a few moments. This stabilizes usually after a second or two, minor
Linux might not always respect your VSync settings, please check your driver settings for additional options, minor
Potential memory leak with input actions not being cleaned up
Torches don't always break when their support goes missing
Pipes can be difficult to place in some situations, more abilities to work with pipes will be added soon
Restricted slots show either their item, or that they are restricted, not both, which results in some cases where restricting slots doesn't visually change anything