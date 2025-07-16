 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

VERY late to automation fest, but better late than never!

I received a lot of feedback in the meantime, and this is a big collection of all of that! So enjoy!

New

  • Fast Pipes, a 2x faster pipe

  • Item Pipette, drag an item to the quickbar to add it

Balancing

  • The majority of break speeds have been increased

  • Clockwork drill now can store twice as much power when hand cranked, and 1/2 as much when powered by a winder

Changes

  • Crude furnace icon changed

  • Constructs are now ordered more inline with progression

  • Construct menu is now an inventory build menu hybrid, this will be improved in the future but was an easy first step towards improvement

  • Furnace and Alloy Furnace flicker has been slightly reduced

  • Leaves and saplings have been darkened

  • Coal ore and it's uses have been removed, you can now directly mine coal

  • Clockwork drill can now be placed on stone. Floor was covered which was previously the way to automate stone

Fixes

  • Improved various descriptions to better help players learn the game

  • Jumping will no longer disable sprint FOV, now this only happens based on velocity

  • Items will no longer disappear if you craft with a full inventory

  • Improved inventory management feel, you shouldn't need to slow down for, or stop and go to move items anymore, flicks work

  • Fixed pipe distribution not being equal (?)

  • Holding an item, leaving a menu, and opening a menu again should no longer result in an item being held in your inventory

Modding

  • Added ability to define the pipette for an item when added to the quickbar

Known Issues

  • When starting a game, joining a game, and during poor network quality, the game may "refuse your input" or "glitch" for a few moments. This stabilizes usually after a second or two, minor

  • Linux might not always respect your VSync settings, please check your driver settings for additional options, minor

  • Potential memory leak with input actions not being cleaned up

  • Torches don't always break when their support goes missing

  • Pipes can be difficult to place in some situations, more abilities to work with pipes will be added soon

  • Restricted slots show either their item, or that they are restricted, not both, which results in some cases where restricting slots doesn't visually change anything

