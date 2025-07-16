I'm still not dead!

In all seriousness, I've been busy with a few prototype projects.

But enough about that. It's time for a surprise update.

Intel Rework

While I was happy with how the writing turned out on launch, there was a lot of room for improvement. Whether it's not having to click through about forty times to the story just... honestly not making sense.

Which is a fancy way to say I though I could do better.

So with half a decade's worth of practice writing, I figured I'd rewrite it into something that is not only better-written, but also actually readable.

Long story short is that I basically rewrote the intel files into a shorter, more-comprehensible format that isn't just speech boxes. Instead, you can select a piece on intel and click on the arrows in the upper-right-hand corner to cycle through the text. When you're done, you can click the "X" button to return to the intel menu.

Credits Rework

While I think the old credits looked cool, a big problem was that it was a pain to update.

Throw in adding a whole lot of people who either got missed or changed their name, and... yeah, this is way faster.

Anyways, this credits system works similarly. Use the arrow buttons to switch pages and click the "X" button in the upper-right-hand corner to return to the Main Menu

Music

This is more of a minor thing, but I reworked some of the songs that are played during gameplay.

Which is a fancy way to say you don't have SOS or morse code messages blasting into your ear unless you're playing Survival Mode now.

Conclusion

Anyways, this might actually be the final update for Tyrannis. Reworking the intel and credits were really the last things I had to do, so outside of a few hotfixes, this might be it.

Until then, thank you for your support for the game!

Best,

-Chris "cGh ONE" Providence

Sole employee at this company who does basically everything except audio, music, and mascot

