* Fixes for error in trade-specification for certain campaign scenarios
* More fixes for goods-unit display in UI
* Other minor tweaks and fixes
Note: The bug in trade-specification/s may require restarting certain campaign scenarios, such as Coatitlan. Apologies for all the various main-branch hotfixes recently, I'm hoping to move feature work back onto the testing branch in future.
Updated Build to 1.5.0d
