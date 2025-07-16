 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19251261
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixes for error in trade-specification for certain campaign scenarios
* More fixes for goods-unit display in UI
* Other minor tweaks and fixes

Note: The bug in trade-specification/s may require restarting certain campaign scenarios, such as Coatitlan. Apologies for all the various main-branch hotfixes recently, I'm hoping to move feature work back onto the testing branch in future.

Changed files in this update

