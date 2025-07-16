Echoing Silence continues to evolve thanks to the feedback and dedication of its explorers. This update focuses on refinement, clarity, and reliability, addressing minor issues while improving the overall experience.

🔄 General Fixes & Improvements

Minor corrections to texts, paths, and certain events, improving clarity and immersion.

Scenario items have been repositioned for better flow and balance.

Improved initial guidance at the cave entrance to help orient new explorers without diminishing tension.

HUD fixes for some items, ensuring information is always clear and accessible.

Consumable items have been rebalanced for a more cohesive and challenging progression.

Corrections to some endgame counters (used batteries, used piles, etc.) for more accurate statistics.

🏅 Achievements

Added 3 new Steam achievements for explorers seeking every secret.

💾 Critical Save System Fix

Fixed an issue where story items would not load correctly unless the game was restarted.

It is highly recommended to start a new game after this update to avoid any progression issues.

Thank you to everyone who continues to explore, test, and share feedback.

Every suggestion and report helps shape Echoing Silence into the unique journey it is becoming.

If you enjoy the experience, consider leaving a review. Your words help Echoing Silence reach more explorers around the world.