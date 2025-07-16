 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19251184
Update notes via Steam Community
The first stage of Strange Labyrinth just received a new pack of improves!


Here’s what’s new:


New Feature: Warrior Prime's Radiation Field

The most feared enemy of the first labyrinth just got more dangerous: when approaching Warrior Prime, the player enters a radiation field that causes continuous damage and distorts the screen with visual effects that heighten the tension of the chase.

New Slash Sounds

Some sword-wielding enemies have received new attack sound effects, making chases even more immersive.

Visual Improvements

Enemies in the first labyrinth have been visually enhanced to look even more menacing.
The health and stamina bars also received a slight redesign for better readability and style.


This is just the first step in a wave of upcoming updates!
Other labyrinths will also receive visual and gameplay improvements soon, so stay tuned and get ready to face new threats.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1981031
