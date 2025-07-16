 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19251036 Edited 16 July 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue with a new install not initializing the database. Would affect a Windows11 machines without an existing install of a newer version of the file.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link