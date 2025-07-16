- Fixed a bug where shelves were not saved in the new store
- Optimization of shelves in the new furniture store
- Fixed the computer in the office, now the new furniture store is displayed there
- NPCs now correctly build a route to the new store
Hotfix - 0.55 v1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3327671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update