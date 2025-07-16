 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19251025 Edited 16 July 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where shelves were not saved in the new store
- Optimization of shelves in the new furniture store
- Fixed the computer in the office, now the new furniture store is displayed there
- NPCs now correctly build a route to the new store

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3327671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link