Hello Everyone!

This weeks patch notes are here lets start of with:

Tool Scrapping - You can now build a new untiered building: The Scrapping Bench, here you can deconstruct tools into a new scrap item of their tier. Rarer tools will give more scrap. You can also use scrap here to try to raise the rarity of a tool without upgrading it's tier. We will be monitoring the balance of this and will add it to the other types of equipment with rarity in the future. We are also working on some improvements to the UI of this building, for now you can use the Craftable filter to make it easier to navigate.



New Pet - Added a new type of pet, the elusive Lusul. This marks the start of our planned direction for pets; we want to make sure that pets are interesting to find and not just something you have to specifically target to get. We expect these to be more rare than the owls and have more pets with interesting ways to obtain coming in the future.

Notable Changes

Testing some improvements to some resource respawning (T4 Berries)

Rebalanced the storage space of constructed storage in settlements (Only applies to newly built ones)

Re-added T1 Chests and Stockpiles to be Constructible

Added a new traveler task for Fish Oil and Experimental Compounds

Updated the drop rate of Fish Scales and the reward for fish scale task

Updated drop rate of Chitin and Hardened Shells from monsters

Added new Scholar Potions: Building Speed, Gathering Speed

Added a new permanent upgrade which allows you to raise your max teleportation energy.

Added new permanent upgrades available from Brico as you level up construction to improve your construction speed

Added some more hair colors

Clipper now moves quicker on the ocean

The tasks for 10 Rare Slayer materials (eg, Jakyl fangs) now require 5 instead but give half the hex coins Items dropped on claims will now behave the same as off claims (once personal lock expires anyone can take)

Added the ability to deconstruct watchtowers (if they aren’t being sieged)

Improvements to WASD control scheme (fix RMB in UI causing movement on vehicles, WASD did not interrupt vehicle movement, fix not being able to pave, cursor now snaps back after panning)

Added the ability to track Animals from the compendium

Added Rarity to market search (this improved UI will be brought over to marketplace as well soon)

Added a brightness slider to settings

World map is now simpler for unexplored territory (improvements to empire name placement are being worked on)

Added a way to move your deployable out from under something when it isn't reachable (context menu on the thing blocking it)

Other Changes