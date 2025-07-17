Hello Everyone!
This weeks patch notes are here lets start of with:
Tool Scrapping - You can now build a new untiered building: The Scrapping Bench, here you can deconstruct tools into a new scrap item of their tier. Rarer tools will give more scrap. You can also use scrap here to try to raise the rarity of a tool without upgrading it's tier. We will be monitoring the balance of this and will add it to the other types of equipment with rarity in the future. We are also working on some improvements to the UI of this building, for now you can use the Craftable filter to make it easier to navigate.
New Pet - Added a new type of pet, the elusive Lusul. This marks the start of our planned direction for pets; we want to make sure that pets are interesting to find and not just something you have to specifically target to get. We expect these to be more rare than the owls and have more pets with interesting ways to obtain coming in the future.
Notable Changes
Testing some improvements to some resource respawning (T4 Berries)
Rebalanced the storage space of constructed storage in settlements (Only applies to newly built ones)
Re-added T1 Chests and Stockpiles to be Constructible
Added a new traveler task for Fish Oil and Experimental Compounds
Updated the drop rate of Fish Scales and the reward for fish scale task
Updated drop rate of Chitin and Hardened Shells from monsters
Added new Scholar Potions: Building Speed, Gathering Speed
Added a new permanent upgrade which allows you to raise your max teleportation energy.
Added new permanent upgrades available from Brico as you level up construction to improve your construction speed
Added some more hair colors
Clipper now moves quicker on the ocean
The tasks for 10 Rare Slayer materials (eg, Jakyl fangs) now require 5 instead but give half the hex coins
Items dropped on claims will now behave the same as off claims (once personal lock expires anyone can take)
Added the ability to deconstruct watchtowers (if they aren’t being sieged)
Improvements to WASD control scheme (fix RMB in UI causing movement on vehicles, WASD did not interrupt vehicle movement, fix not being able to pave, cursor now snaps back after panning)
Added the ability to track Animals from the compendium
Added Rarity to market search (this improved UI will be brought over to marketplace as well soon)
Added a brightness slider to settings
World map is now simpler for unexplored territory (improvements to empire name placement are being worked on)
Added a way to move your deployable out from under something when it isn't reachable (context menu on the thing blocking it)
Other Changes
Fixed a bug with high tier journal crafting and hieroglyphs not pointing at the correct items
Renamed Chemical Supply Packs to Experimental Compounds to make it more clear that it is not a package.
Fixed some errors in Skill Achievements
Fixed some High tier packages not being able to be unpacked
Updated the cost of building Town Banks and Markets
Terraforming will now correctly use building speed
Fixed an issue where energy could not be transferred correctly after a siege
Made an improvement to pathfinding for boats which should cause them to go straight more often
Fixed error text when failing to deposit into settlement treasury
Fixed an error where the client was incorrectly calculating empire territory and thinking certain ranks were unlocked when they weren’t
Updated the language for submitting an empire to make it more clear what will happen
Increased FPS cap on loading screen to help speed up loading some assets
