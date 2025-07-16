Fixed Discord link from the button in the multiplayer menu

Fixed wrong inputs being displayed in the ritual book

Fixed a bug that sometimes made Ulmira able to teleport away during the first boss ending cutscene

Fixed a bug that could get players stuck in loading after returning to main menu from the lobby screen

We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week

We are hard at work to improve the state of multiplayer with gradual fixes that will improve the multiplayer experience in the coming days/weeks.

We are looking at players getting stuck in loading after the gameover screen or the run end screen.

We are looking at temporarily locking multiplayer to 2 players to make it more stable while we improve the state of multiplayer.

We are looking at improving loading times in general.