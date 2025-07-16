Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that could get players stuck in loading after returning to main menu from the lobby screen
Fixed a bug that sometimes made Ulmira able to teleport away during the first boss ending cutscene
Fixed wrong inputs being displayed in the ritual book
Fixed Discord link from the button in the multiplayer menu
Bugs we are actively working on
We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week
We are hard at work to improve the state of multiplayer with gradual fixes that will improve the multiplayer experience in the coming days/weeks.
We are looking at players getting stuck in loading after the gameover screen or the run end screen.
We are looking at temporarily locking multiplayer to 2 players to make it more stable while we improve the state of multiplayer.
We are looking at improving loading times in general.
We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.
If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!
Changed files in this update