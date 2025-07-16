 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250911 Edited 16 July 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could get players stuck in loading after returning to main menu from the lobby screen

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes made Ulmira able to teleport away during the first boss ending cutscene

  • Fixed wrong inputs being displayed in the ritual book

  • Fixed Discord link from the button in the multiplayer menu

Bugs we are actively working on

  • We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week

  • We are hard at work to improve the state of multiplayer with gradual fixes that will improve the multiplayer experience in the coming days/weeks.

  • We are looking at players getting stuck in loading after the gameover screen or the run end screen.

  • We are looking at temporarily locking multiplayer to 2 players to make it more stable while we improve the state of multiplayer.

  • We are looking at improving loading times in general.

  • We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!

Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

