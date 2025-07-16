- Fixed issue with placing a character on a node with 2+ slots, and the 1st slot is their icon, but they get placed into the 2nd or + slot.
- Fixed issue with Switch nodes, where on certain levels if you fixed a linked Goal node, on the subsequent loop the level would not re-appear, soft-locking the level.
- Fixed audio sliders in the Settings screen not changing audio levels as they were moved.
- Fixed UI sounds not being affected by the FX audio slider.
Please keep reporting issues as you come across them, or if you're enjoying the game please leave a review 😁💭
- Canvas
Changed files in this update