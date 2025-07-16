 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250889 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks, just pushing a patch to fix a couple bugs that were reported:

  • Fixed issue with placing a character on a node with 2+ slots, and the 1st slot is their icon, but they get placed into the 2nd or + slot.
  • Fixed issue with Switch nodes, where on certain levels if you fixed a linked Goal node, on the subsequent loop the level would not re-appear, soft-locking the level.
  • Fixed audio sliders in the Settings screen not changing audio levels as they were moved.
  • Fixed UI sounds not being affected by the FX audio slider.


Please keep reporting issues as you come across them, or if you're enjoying the game please leave a review 😁💭

- Canvas

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit A Forgetful Loop Windows Content Depot 1399541
  • Loading history…
