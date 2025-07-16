Fixed issue with placing a character on a node with 2+ slots, and the 1st slot is their icon, but they get placed into the 2nd or + slot.



Fixed issue with Switch nodes, where on certain levels if you fixed a linked Goal node, on the subsequent loop the level would not re-appear, soft-locking the level.



Fixed audio sliders in the Settings screen not changing audio levels as they were moved.



Fixed UI sounds not being affected by the FX audio slider.



Hey folks, just pushing a patch to fix a couple bugs that were reported:Please keep reporting issues as you come across them, or if you're enjoying the game please leave a review 😁💭- Canvas