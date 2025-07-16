Hi! Here is another hotfix for RCD:
Fixes:
Fixed issue preventing players from hosting a game after being kicked from a lobby
Fixed Mutty collision problems
Resolved pressure plates functionality on "Ward 13 Asylum" map
Addressed multiple collision issues on "Ward 13 Asylum"
Fixed collision problems in "Blackridge Basement" map
Eliminated ladder step duplication glitch
Corrected demon death behavior after final hunt sequence
Implemented minor adjustments to "Hollow Pines Residence" layout
Improved camera item functionality - now precisely captures paranormal objects
Hanging bodies and blood effects now properly register as paranormal objects
Revised electrical panel mechanics - now requires all switches to be activated
Resolved rare bug affecting first code puzzle in "Ward 13 Asylum"
Updates:
Removed medkit requirement for reviving teammates (medkits fully removed from game)
Introduced colored crosshair indicators for interactive object that are required to complete the mission
Added "Close" option to mission results screen
Implemented "Skip" button for mission results screen
Added looping siren sound effect to "Ward 13 Asylum"
Thank you for support!
