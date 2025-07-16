 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250748 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! Here is another hotfix for RCD:


Fixes:

  • Fixed issue preventing players from hosting a game after being kicked from a lobby

  • Fixed Mutty collision problems

  • Resolved pressure plates functionality on "Ward 13 Asylum" map

  • Addressed multiple collision issues on "Ward 13 Asylum"

  • Fixed collision problems in "Blackridge Basement" map

  • Eliminated ladder step duplication glitch

  • Corrected demon death behavior after final hunt sequence

  • Implemented minor adjustments to "Hollow Pines Residence" layout

  • Improved camera item functionality - now precisely captures paranormal objects

  • Hanging bodies and blood effects now properly register as paranormal objects

  • Revised electrical panel mechanics - now requires all switches to be activated

  • Resolved rare bug affecting first code puzzle in "Ward 13 Asylum"

Updates:

  • Removed medkit requirement for reviving teammates (medkits fully removed from game)

  • Introduced colored crosshair indicators for interactive object that are required to complete the mission

  • Added "Close" option to mission results screen

  • Implemented "Skip" button for mission results screen

  • Added looping siren sound effect to "Ward 13 Asylum"

Thank you for support!

