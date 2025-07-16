New Potion: MOONBIND - drink it and teleport back to the cabin with full HP
Coin balance visible in the shops
Werewolf HP from 40 to 55
Mutated Raven's HP from 25 to 20
New location for the cartographer
More bug fixes:
-arcana, saving
-UI
Fix & Easy Update
