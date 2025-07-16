 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250693
Update notes via Steam Community
New Potion: MOONBIND - drink it and teleport back to the cabin with full HP
Coin balance visible in the shops
Werewolf HP from 40 to 55
Mutated Raven's HP from 25 to 20
New location for the cartographer
More bug fixes:
-arcana, saving
-UI

