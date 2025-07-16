 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250623
1.38.2 (July 16)
  • Fixed a spelling error with the /players command.
  • Added support for command arguments to contain spaces by surrounding the argument with quotes. For example "test test" will now be interpreted as a single argument instead of two.
  • Fixed an issue introduced in 1.38.0 where you could not unlock achievements while in the main menu.
  • Increased the robustness of the backend server connections so that if players load the game during a server restart, they do not encounter issues.
  • You can no longer report a player for the same reason twice.
  • You can now specify a description of why you are reporting someone in the report menu.


1.38.1 (July 15)
  • You can no longer report yourself.
  • Fixed an issue with the chat translation not working.

