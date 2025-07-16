- Fixed a spelling error with the /players command.
- Added support for command arguments to contain spaces by surrounding the argument with quotes. For example "test test" will now be interpreted as a single argument instead of two.
- Fixed an issue introduced in 1.38.0 where you could not unlock achievements while in the main menu.
- Increased the robustness of the backend server connections so that if players load the game during a server restart, they do not encounter issues.
- You can no longer report a player for the same reason twice.
- You can now specify a description of why you are reporting someone in the report menu.
1.38.1 (July 15)
- You can no longer report yourself.
- Fixed an issue with the chat translation not working.
