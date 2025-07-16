Fixed “crouch toggle resetting to hold-crouch after death”
Improved game progression
Increased sulfur drop rate
Updated day/night voice prompts
Fixed typo: opening video title is “screan” instead of “scream”
Added more hints that there is more than one path in the game
Gameplay experience optimization and bug fixes
