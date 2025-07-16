 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250532 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed “crouch toggle resetting to hold-crouch after death”

Improved game progression

Increased sulfur drop rate

Updated day/night voice prompts

Fixed typo: opening video title is “screan” instead of “scream”

Added more hints that there is more than one path in the game

