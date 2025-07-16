 Skip to content
16 July 2025
In this update, we’ve made major improvements to the game:

  • A new, more immersive introduction to draw you deeper into the story from the start.

  • Completely reworked jumpscares—built from scratch for better timing and intensity.

  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 for better visuals, performance, and smoother gameplay.

  • More objectives and tasks to keep the experience engaging and varied.

  • New GPS guidance system—locations are now displayed directly on your in-game GPS, so you always know where to go next.

  • Overall optimization to improve performance and make the game run more smoothly.

