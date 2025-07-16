In this update, we’ve made major improvements to the game:

A new, more immersive introduction to draw you deeper into the story from the start.

Completely reworked jumpscares—built from scratch for better timing and intensity.

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 for better visuals, performance, and smoother gameplay.

More objectives and tasks to keep the experience engaging and varied.

New GPS guidance system—locations are now displayed directly on your in-game GPS, so you always know where to go next.