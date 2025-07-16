 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250499
Update notes via Steam Community

1.彻底修复了好了富孩子会被老师打电话的问题

2.修复了召唤车辆，马匹无法交互的问题，并且交通工具都缺失碰撞

3.修复了脱离卡死有时候会失效的问题

4.修复了超人模式下激光眼射小黑，会被小黑肘死的问题

5.超人提示现在会额外提示看左上角的操作详情，部分人未发现该功能，导致一些超能力都未曾使用

