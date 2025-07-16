 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250358 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update brings a few exciting improvements to the Lexicon experience:

✨ New Features

  • Steam Achievements Added
    You can now unlock achievements as you explore the world of Lexicon! Whether you're discovering secrets or progressing through the story, your milestones will now be rewarded.

🧩 Gameplay Improvements

  • Puzzle Clarity Enhancements
    We've updated several puzzles to make their logic and goals more intuitive, based on player feedback. If you found yourself stuck before, give it another shot!

🎨 Visual Fixes

  • Addressed various minor visual bugs throughout the game

Thank you for playing Lexicon and being part of its journey. Your feedback continues to shape this world—we hope you enjoy the updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2559351
macOS Depot 2559352
