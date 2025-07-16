Hey everyone!

This update brings a few exciting improvements to the Lexicon experience:

✨ New Features

Steam Achievements Added

You can now unlock achievements as you explore the world of Lexicon! Whether you're discovering secrets or progressing through the story, your milestones will now be rewarded.

🧩 Gameplay Improvements

Puzzle Clarity Enhancements

We've updated several puzzles to make their logic and goals more intuitive, based on player feedback. If you found yourself stuck before, give it another shot!

🎨 Visual Fixes

Addressed various minor visual bugs throughout the game

Thank you for playing Lexicon and being part of its journey. Your feedback continues to shape this world—we hope you enjoy the updates!