This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The King announces a new Beta!

Hello heroes! We've polished more stuff and implemented features to tackle your feedback! We hope you can keep testing the changes with an open heart and let us know if you have or find any other issues!

-Vish Team



Weekly Champions

1º Chappll

2º BigD.Commander

3º roob

Maw Recalibrated

Several issues with the maw opening were corrected. The maw should never open while you are holding a hero/item inside the shop (unless you hover it directly on it!) and a grace period was added to avoid it popping up on every minor party adjustment.



Bag Preview

Tokens can be viewed on the upper part of the bag while looking at items and vice versa, that way you can check what you have at a glance.

Updated Duel Rules and Terms

If you want to check how we are planning the new points system and what is happening with your data in the back end, check it out in the First Duel Shop.

Other

Tons of adjustments, bug fixes, and other minor systems added.

How to access the Beta