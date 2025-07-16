 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19250299 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[ What's new? ]

  • Added 34 achievements

  • Fixed lighting on some levels

  • Engine updated to version 5.6

  • Reassembled the game files to reduce weight, and improve the speed of loading levels

  • A small rebalance to simplify the game and make it fairer to the player

  • Improved loading screen, redesigned photos for tips, and added new loading backgrounds

  • Fixed some graphical errors on maps (bad light, objects passing through each other, holes in geometry)

  • Fixed a bug where enemies did not appear after death

  • Fixed final screen freeze if you skip a cutscene

  • And other small fixes


Changed files in this update

Depot 2550481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link