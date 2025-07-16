Added 34 achievements

Fixed lighting on some levels

Engine updated to version 5.6

Reassembled the game files to reduce weight, and improve the speed of loading levels

A small rebalance to simplify the game and make it fairer to the player

Improved loading screen, redesigned photos for tips, and added new loading backgrounds

Fixed some graphical errors on maps (bad light, objects passing through each other, holes in geometry)

Fixed a bug where enemies did not appear after death

Fixed final screen freeze if you skip a cutscene