\[ What's new? ]
Added 34 achievements
Fixed lighting on some levels
Engine updated to version 5.6
Reassembled the game files to reduce weight, and improve the speed of loading levels
A small rebalance to simplify the game and make it fairer to the player
Improved loading screen, redesigned photos for tips, and added new loading backgrounds
Fixed some graphical errors on maps (bad light, objects passing through each other, holes in geometry)
Fixed a bug where enemies did not appear after death
Fixed final screen freeze if you skip a cutscene
And other small fixes
Changed files in this update