Dinosaur ragdolls

Fixed floating eyes on Allosaurus ragdoll



Fixed floating eyes on Sarcosuchus ragdoll



Fixed floating eyes on Tyrannosaurus Rex ragdoll



Dinosaur animations

Added smoothness to flying dino when changing altitude



Allosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)



Therizinosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)



Parasaurolophus turning animations improved (less jitter)



Other dinosaur improvements

Player can damage Tyrannosaurus Rex while it’s trying to eat the player



Improved finish move when Tyrannosaurus Rex takes player to mouth



Fixed Tyrannosaurus Rex corpse from exploding once it’s created



Fix for dino targeting logic



Fix for dino head logic when sleeping



Fix for dino steps during special moves



Sarcosuchus footstep sounds added



Player

Player corpse visuals match player outfits



