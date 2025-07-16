Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve released another hotfix containing various improvements. Read on to find out more. Thank you everyone for your feedback and continued support!
Dinosaur ragdolls
- Fixed floating eyes on Allosaurus ragdoll
- Fixed floating eyes on Sarcosuchus ragdoll
- Fixed floating eyes on Tyrannosaurus Rex ragdoll
Dinosaur animations
- Added smoothness to flying dino when changing altitude
- Allosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)
- Therizinosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)
- Parasaurolophus turning animations improved (less jitter)
Other dinosaur improvements
- Player can damage Tyrannosaurus Rex while it’s trying to eat the player
- Improved finish move when Tyrannosaurus Rex takes player to mouth
- Fixed Tyrannosaurus Rex corpse from exploding once it’s created
- Fix for dino targeting logic
- Fix for dino head logic when sleeping
- Fix for dino steps during special moves
- Sarcosuchus footstep sounds added
Player
- Player corpse visuals match player outfits
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.
