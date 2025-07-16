 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250245
Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released another hotfix containing various improvements. Read on to find out more. Thank you everyone for your feedback and continued support!

Dinosaur ragdolls

  • Fixed floating eyes on Allosaurus ragdoll
  • Fixed floating eyes on Sarcosuchus ragdoll
  • Fixed floating eyes on Tyrannosaurus Rex ragdoll

Dinosaur animations

  • Added smoothness to flying dino when changing altitude
  • Allosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)
  • Therizinosaurus turning animations improved (less jitter)
  • Parasaurolophus turning animations improved (less jitter)

Other dinosaur improvements

  • Player can damage Tyrannosaurus Rex while it’s trying to eat the player
  • Improved finish move when Tyrannosaurus Rex takes player to mouth
  • Fixed Tyrannosaurus Rex corpse from exploding once it’s created
  • Fix for dino targeting logic
  • Fix for dino head logic when sleeping
  • Fix for dino steps during special moves
  • Sarcosuchus footstep sounds added

Player

  • Player corpse visuals match player outfits


Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

