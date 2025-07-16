 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19250121 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🥇 Golden Goal added

💬 Chat input field now limited to 35 characters

🚫 Team names can no longer include spaces

🛡️ Improved protection against heavy Unicode characters

⚽ Fixed a bug where the ball could glitch when pausing while the goalkeeper was throwing it

Changed files in this update

