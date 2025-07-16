🥇 Golden Goal added
💬 Chat input field now limited to 35 characters
🚫 Team names can no longer include spaces
🛡️ Improved protection against heavy Unicode characters
⚽ Fixed a bug where the ball could glitch when pausing while the goalkeeper was throwing it
Small update and bug fixes 0.6.7
