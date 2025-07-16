 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19250048 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not retain saved progress

  • The gramophone in the prologue and the statue in the labyrinth now trigger on first interaction

  • Moved a note in the ending to make it more visible

  • Added particle effects in the ending to guide the player

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3479792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link