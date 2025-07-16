Fixed an issue where the game would not retain saved progress
The gramophone in the prologue and the statue in the labyrinth now trigger on first interaction
Moved a note in the ending to make it more visible
Added particle effects in the ending to guide the player
General optimization V2
