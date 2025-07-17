 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Hello everyone,

We'd like to thank you a lot for your early feedback on Lost in Prayer and we already released a first bug fix!

Here is the list of the fixes

  • Stats preview for Retribution with Max Spirit was bugged,

  • The Bishop sidekick was bugged, once upgraded it didn't heal you.

  • When killing Holy Primate or Lycan bosses with multiple blows, the ending cinematic was crashing.

  • Infinite loading bug when unlocking some creatures.

  • Finishing the game with some passives on were creating a game crash.

  • Killing the boss and yourself at the same time was causing game crash.

  • "Sick or Full of Life" event was causing game crash when only one enemy spawned.

Thanks a lot,

Join our Discord or give your feedback on Steam to help us improve the next patch.

Lost in Prayer Team

