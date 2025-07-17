Hello everyone,

We'd like to thank you a lot for your early feedback on Lost in Prayer and we already released a first bug fix!

Here is the list of the fixes

Stats preview for Retribution with Max Spirit was bugged,

The Bishop sidekick was bugged, once upgraded it didn't heal you.

When killing Holy Primate or Lycan bosses with multiple blows, the ending cinematic was crashing.

Infinite loading bug when unlocking some creatures.

Finishing the game with some passives on were creating a game crash.

Killing the boss and yourself at the same time was causing game crash.

"Sick or Full of Life" event was causing game crash when only one enemy spawned.

Thanks a lot,

Join our Discord or give your feedback on Steam to help us improve the next patch.

Lost in Prayer Team