Build v0.1.359



Thanks again to everyone for all of their feedback and bug reports, back to the lab!



Updates

* Chinese Localization has been fully implemented. Please submit bug reports if anything feels incorrect.

* Production times shown in Craft Tip window in addition to being in the Production Structure window. Please give feedback on this if you want it in more places.

* Mana Flare now empty into Mana Pools rather than being a super powerful source of replacement energy. One Mana Flare (upgraded) should perfectly empty into a single Mana Pool.



Bug Fixes

* Fixes for some localization bugs showing wrong images or wrong tokens.

* Fixes for save files, your screenshots should now update rather than be locked to the first one

* Fixed another bug that could cause lava to spill outside of the generators on build. Math is fun, with lava.

* Found and fixed a handful of Structures with incorrect element associations.

* Cleaned up a few ways for terrain to create invisible colliders where they clearly shouldn't be.

* Power systems now should function completely with Stored Mana only if needed.

* Fixed UI around this as well

* Also fixed placing Life Keystones in portal UI by hand. Grippers and shift click worked but clicking on the UI with a keystone in hand was broken and is now fixed

* Fixed several incorrect elemental associations for production structures

* Found and fixed a bug that would cause altars to break when researching and the power runs out