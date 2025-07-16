Build v0.1.359
Thanks again to everyone for all of their feedback and bug reports, back to the lab!
Updates
* Chinese Localization has been fully implemented. Please submit bug reports if anything feels incorrect.
* Production times shown in Craft Tip window in addition to being in the Production Structure window. Please give feedback on this if you want it in more places.
* Mana Flare now empty into Mana Pools rather than being a super powerful source of replacement energy. One Mana Flare (upgraded) should perfectly empty into a single Mana Pool.
Bug Fixes
* Fixes for some localization bugs showing wrong images or wrong tokens.
* Fixes for save files, your screenshots should now update rather than be locked to the first one
* Fixed another bug that could cause lava to spill outside of the generators on build. Math is fun, with lava.
* Found and fixed a handful of Structures with incorrect element associations.
* Cleaned up a few ways for terrain to create invisible colliders where they clearly shouldn't be.
* Power systems now should function completely with Stored Mana only if needed.
* Fixed UI around this as well
* Also fixed placing Life Keystones in portal UI by hand. Grippers and shift click worked but clicking on the UI with a keystone in hand was broken and is now fixed
* Fixed several incorrect elemental associations for production structures
* Found and fixed a bug that would cause altars to break when researching and the power runs out
Hotfixes - Build v0.1.359
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update