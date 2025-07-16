 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249902 Edited 16 July 2025 – 19:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build v0.1.359

Thanks again to everyone for all of their feedback and bug reports, back to the lab!

Updates
* Chinese Localization has been fully implemented. Please submit bug reports if anything feels incorrect.
* Production times shown in Craft Tip window in addition to being in the Production Structure window. Please give feedback on this if you want it in more places.
* Mana Flare now empty into Mana Pools rather than being a super powerful source of replacement energy. One Mana Flare (upgraded) should perfectly empty into a single Mana Pool.

Bug Fixes
* Fixes for some localization bugs showing wrong images or wrong tokens.
* Fixes for save files, your screenshots should now update rather than be locked to the first one
* Fixed another bug that could cause lava to spill outside of the generators on build. Math is fun, with lava.
* Found and fixed a handful of Structures with incorrect element associations.
* Cleaned up a few ways for terrain to create invisible colliders where they clearly shouldn't be.
* Power systems now should function completely with Stored Mana only if needed.
* Fixed UI around this as well
* Also fixed placing Life Keystones in portal UI by hand. Grippers and shift click worked but clicking on the UI with a keystone in hand was broken and is now fixed
* Fixed several incorrect elemental associations for production structures
* Found and fixed a bug that would cause altars to break when researching and the power runs out

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link