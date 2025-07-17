We’re excited for this next chapter in our game’s development, welcoming a new platform to Off The Grid!

Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Welcome to Extraction Royale

Off The Grid blends fast-paced PvP combat with immersive Extraction elements in a game world that’s as unpredictable as it is deadly. In every match, you’ll choose to face off rival players or hunt down valuable Hexes to extract and keep rare high-value loot that will give you the edge in battle. Adapt on the fly, outsmart your enemies, and make tactical decisions that could be the difference between victory and defeat. This isn’t just about who’s left standing—it’s about who can seize the most valuable resources, weapons, and gear while avoiding the crossfire of a brutal battlefield. Extraction Royale puts you in the middle of this chaos, where every choice counts and no two matches are ever the same.

Customize & Upgrade Mid-Fight

In Off The Grid, YOU are a modular death machine. Switch your cyberlimbs at any time, and adapt your playstyle on the fly. Loot the body parts of those that have perished around you, and assemble your dream loadout. With more than 15 limbs available to loot, steal or drop in with, the possibilities for mayhem are endless.

Finetune weaponry to fit your play style: with thousands of combinations there is a loadout for any kind of killer. Tune your guns to perfection with a wide variety of cosmetics and attachments, or lean heavy into Teardrop Island’s latest cyberlimbs in order to dominate the battlefield. Call in your customized loadout at any time and make the battlefield your playground.

Fast-Paced Movement Like No Other

Off The Grid takes movement to the next level with a dexterous aerial movement system driven by advanced jetpacks. With strong utilization of the verticality of the maps players are able to both enter and exit fights rapidly, rewarding aggression and a fast-paced gameplay.

P2P-Driven Marketplace

Every item you extract or earn can be traded on the in-game marketplace. We've build a truly open game economy, whether you're snagging that weapon you’ve been coveting, or flipping unused gear, every deal is driven by real supply and demand. List, trade and build up your perfect loadout.

Steam Features and Crossplay

The Steam version of OTG supports the Steam Friends list Features and has full Crossplay with Epic, Xbox & PlayStation. There has been no better time to get your friends online for a long gaming session together. Whether you team up in Extraction Royale or duke it out Deathmatch Mode. Only one team or individual can dominate Teardrop, and we hope it’s you.

See you on the island, Zeroes!



