We have heard only good things about the new compression settings from 1.20, which is great news! But we are still monitoring the issue and working on improvements and fixes.

Ayka now has the Rogue trait and the Lockpick passive as she was commonly mistaken as a Rogue by players, so we are canonizing it!

Annabelle's Relic, Hermes's Grasp, now gives exp when used.

Replaced multiple placeholder skill icons to make them more recognizable.

Anna, Lilith and Mako now gain B rank in their new weapon types upon promotion to account for their later recruitment and limited time to gain weapon exp.

Erin now gains B rank in her new weapon types when promoting to Superstar. She also gains B rank Primal in her Visionary promotion, but remains C staves in that class.

Increased Weapon Exp gains for Daggers.

Adjusted some Weapon Rank requirements for Daggers. Some were mistakenly E rank, like Killer Daggers.