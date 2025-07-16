We have heard only good things about the new compression settings from 1.20, which is great news! But we are still monitoring the issue and working on improvements and fixes.
Improvements
Ayka now has the Rogue trait and the Lockpick passive as she was commonly mistaken as a Rogue by players, so we are canonizing it!
Annabelle's Relic, Hermes's Grasp, now gives exp when used.
Replaced multiple placeholder skill icons to make them more recognizable.
Anna, Lilith and Mako now gain B rank in their new weapon types upon promotion to account for their later recruitment and limited time to gain weapon exp.
Erin now gains B rank in her new weapon types when promoting to Superstar. She also gains B rank Primal in her Visionary promotion, but remains C staves in that class.
Increased Weapon Exp gains for Daggers.
Adjusted some Weapon Rank requirements for Daggers. Some were mistakenly E rank, like Killer Daggers.
Increased Fell Contract's (Thief Avatar's Hero Relic) Stat Bonuses when held from +2 Spd to +5 Dex/Spd.
Fixes
Fixed issue where Zee would not be affected from Permadeath in Ch29.
Fixed issue with Movetaker relic that said that the user would gain health, not movement, when defeating an enemy.
Fixed issue where Victor sometimes had two Rogue tags.
Fixed issue where Ikan kept his Butterfingers passive even after being recruited. Yay for handkerchiefs!
Fixed issue between Chapter 27-28 where some characters would stick around in cutscenes where they shouldn't be depending on the order in which supports were viewed.
Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!
Changed files in this update