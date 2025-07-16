 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249842 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Fixes

  • Fixed vacuum keybind not displaying the correct input.

  • Fixed ore milestone achievement not unlocking correctly.

Additions

  • Manual Save Button:
    Added a Save button on the house computer.

    Use this to manually save your world — perfect for long sessions or checking your achievement progress!

  • Save Screen & Loading Screen Overhaul:

    Overhauled the look of loading screens and added a save screen on leaving and quitting the game.

Developer Note

I’m continuing to work on updates daily.
If you run into any issues, please post them in the Discussions tab, and I’ll address them as soon as I can.

💡 Please remember: I’m a solo developer, and I truly appreciate your patience and feedback while I continue improving the game!

🙏 Thank You!

Your support means the world — I really hope you're enjoying Big Dig Energy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3560911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link