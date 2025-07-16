

Fixes

Fixed vacuum keybind not displaying the correct input.

Fixed ore milestone achievement not unlocking correctly.



Additions

Manual Save Button :

Added a Save button on the house computer. Use this to manually save your world — perfect for long sessions or checking your achievement progress!

Save Screen & Loading Screen Overhaul: Overhauled the look of loading screens and added a save screen on leaving and quitting the game.



Developer Note

I’m continuing to work on updates daily.

If you run into any issues, please post them in the Discussions tab, and I’ll address them as soon as I can.

💡 Please remember: I’m a solo developer, and I truly appreciate your patience and feedback while I continue improving the game!

🙏 Thank You!

Your support means the world — I really hope you're enjoying Big Dig Energy!