16 July 2025 Build 19249819 Edited 16 July 2025 – 19:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed a bug causing mercenaries to have 0/0 HP after relaunching the game
* Fixed a bug preventing mercenaries from receiving proper base values for HP multiplier, mana/energy, and damage
* Fixed a bug where magic-based mercenaries did not receive a level-based damage boost
* Reduced the mana cost of Celerity
* Reduced the damage of Zarothak’s AoE fire skill
* Reduced the cast time of Celerity and Alacrity
* Added new Veteran Skill for Druids and Wizards: Circle of Elements
* Adjusted certain gear to include new resistance stats
* Improved the Leadership skill description to be more detailed and clarify that Charisma enhances its bonus

