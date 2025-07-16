* Fixed a bug causing mercenaries to have 0/0 HP after relaunching the game
* Fixed a bug preventing mercenaries from receiving proper base values for HP multiplier, mana/energy, and damage
* Fixed a bug where magic-based mercenaries did not receive a level-based damage boost
* Reduced the mana cost of Celerity
* Reduced the damage of Zarothak’s AoE fire skill
* Reduced the cast time of Celerity and Alacrity
* Added new Veteran Skill for Druids and Wizards: Circle of Elements
* Adjusted certain gear to include new resistance stats
* Improved the Leadership skill description to be more detailed and clarify that Charisma enhances its bonus
Ancient Kingdoms v0.7.2.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2241381
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update