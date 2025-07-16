* Fixed a bug causing mercenaries to have 0/0 HP after relaunching the game

* Fixed a bug preventing mercenaries from receiving proper base values for HP multiplier, mana/energy, and damage

* Fixed a bug where magic-based mercenaries did not receive a level-based damage boost

* Reduced the mana cost of Celerity

* Reduced the damage of Zarothak’s AoE fire skill

* Reduced the cast time of Celerity and Alacrity

* Added new Veteran Skill for Druids and Wizards: Circle of Elements

* Adjusted certain gear to include new resistance stats

* Improved the Leadership skill description to be more detailed and clarify that Charisma enhances its bonus