16 July 2025 Build 19249795 Edited 16 July 2025 – 19:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added "Base64" Command To Encode / Decode Files With Base64 Encoding.

  • Added Automatic Wrapping Of Output Text, So The Help Lines Being To Long No Longer Matters. (Will Probably Still Break Them Up For Consistency's Sake)

  • The "Color" Command Errors When The Background And Foreground Colors Are The Same, So The Text Doesn't Become Invisible.

  • Fixed Bug Where Failing To Meet The Password Requirements In The Initial Setup Program Will Replace The Username With The Failing Password.

  • Removed Hiding Passwords In Prompts To Improve Accessibility.

  • Clicking The Close Button On The Window Now Saves And Quits Immediately.

  • Entering "reset" At The Login Prompt Will Allow For Resetting The Save Without Needing The User Account Password.

  • The "Social Computing" Achievement No Longer Requires Exactly 10 User Accounts.

  • Fixed "Definition Of Insanity" And "Desperate For Help" Achievements (The Code For Them Was Removed By Accident).

  • Fixed Hang On The "UserAdd" Command When New User Password Doesn't Meet The Complexity Requirements.

  • Fixed "Su" Command's Password Validation Failing To Verify.

