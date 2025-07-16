Added "Base64" Command To Encode / Decode Files With Base64 Encoding.

Added Automatic Wrapping Of Output Text, So The Help Lines Being To Long No Longer Matters. (Will Probably Still Break Them Up For Consistency's Sake)

The "Color" Command Errors When The Background And Foreground Colors Are The Same, So The Text Doesn't Become Invisible.

Fixed Bug Where Failing To Meet The Password Requirements In The Initial Setup Program Will Replace The Username With The Failing Password.

Removed Hiding Passwords In Prompts To Improve Accessibility.

Clicking The Close Button On The Window Now Saves And Quits Immediately.

Entering "reset" At The Login Prompt Will Allow For Resetting The Save Without Needing The User Account Password.

The "Social Computing" Achievement No Longer Requires Exactly 10 User Accounts.

Fixed "Definition Of Insanity" And "Desperate For Help" Achievements (The Code For Them Was Removed By Accident).

Fixed Hang On The "UserAdd" Command When New User Password Doesn't Meet The Complexity Requirements.