What's new?

Hello everyone! I remade Super Hipster Lumberjack in the Godot engine. So what does this mean? Expanded levels, new mechanics, improved physics/performance, a new cutscene, and more! To play the new version just hit play from Steam. You will be given a 2nd launch option. The original 2015 version of Super Hipster Lumberjack will still be available to play. Along with this new 2025 remastered version as the other launch option. This update is free for all owners of the game!

I made this update to celebrate being released on Steam for 10 years. Your support over those years through this game has helped me grow into a better developer and person. I've released 7 other games on Steam, since your support a decade ago. Having the privilege to have made these games is such an honor. I hope you enjoy this update and it inspires you to look at my other projects.

Additions :

  • Axe (Swing your axe.)

  • Sliding

  • Wall Sliding

  • Wall Jumping

  • Axe Slam

  • Axe Jump

  • Axe Bounce

  • Axe Ceiling Slide (Swing your axe on ceilings to slide across it!)

  • New Level

  • Level Select

  • Options Menu

  • Enemies (Flying & Ground)

  • 2 new classical chiptune remixes

  • New lumberjack house song for space level

  • Life system (Limited respawns)

  • Respawn Floppy Disks (Place these where you want to respawn for each life)

Changes :

  • You have 9 lives at the start of each level

  • You have 4 respawn floppy disks at the start of each level

  • When you no longer have lives the level restarts like in 2015 version

  • Level layouts have been rearranged & recolored for better readability

  • FOV Slider

  • Simplified jump puzzles

  • While your axe is lodged into a ceiling swing again to perform a flip.

  • Cayote time (small period after walking off ledge where you can still jump)

