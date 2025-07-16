What's new?

Hello everyone! I remade Super Hipster Lumberjack in the Godot engine. So what does this mean? Expanded levels, new mechanics, improved physics/performance, a new cutscene, and more! To play the new version just hit play from Steam. You will be given a 2nd launch option. The original 2015 version of Super Hipster Lumberjack will still be available to play. Along with this new 2025 remastered version as the other launch option. This update is free for all owners of the game!

I made this update to celebrate being released on Steam for 10 years. Your support over those years through this game has helped me grow into a better developer and person. I've released 7 other games on Steam, since your support a decade ago. Having the privilege to have made these games is such an honor. I hope you enjoy this update and it inspires you to look at my other projects.

Additions :

Axe (Swing your axe.)

Sliding

Wall Sliding

Wall Jumping

Axe Slam

Axe Jump

Axe Bounce

Axe Ceiling Slide (Swing your axe on ceilings to slide across it!)

New Level

Level Select

Options Menu

Enemies (Flying & Ground)

2 new classical chiptune remixes

New lumberjack house song for space level

Life system (Limited respawns)

Respawn Floppy Disks (Place these where you want to respawn for each life)

Changes :