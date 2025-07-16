 Skip to content
16 July 2025
We’ve made the final gameplay and UI tweaks to get everything in shape for this weekend’s community event (July 19–20), when the online mode will be open to everyone — no PRO required!

⚽ Let’s pack the stadium!

