- New localization pass to translate several new strings
- Updated the New Game Panel UI to display translated languages better
- Fixed a bug where Dyson Power Transmitters were not receiving power from the station grid and thus not transmitting
- Fixed a bad race condition with tracking item production for achievements
Hope everyone is enjoying another glorious day in the factory!
Foundations Hotfix 0.20.0.81
