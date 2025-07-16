 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19249719 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New localization pass to translate several new strings
- Updated the New Game Panel UI to display translated languages better
- Fixed a bug where Dyson Power Transmitters were not receiving power from the station grid and thus not transmitting
- Fixed a bad race condition with tracking item production for achievements

Hope everyone is enjoying another glorious day in the factory!
/slims

