- Add setting option to invert mouse zoom and adjust sensitivity
- Change tile circumference display to make use of bezier curves
- Fix 'Improved Watch Towers' upgrade erroneously staying in production queue when Turris is upgraded to Castellum
- Fix server port settings to allow multiple servers running from the same machine
- Add 'Soleae Ferreae' upgrade which increases movement regeneration rate of Equites Romana and Equites Auxilia
- Change 'Solid Tree Saddle' to increase melee damage instead of movement speed
- 'Berber Horse' now also increases movement range of Numidian Light Cavalry, but base movement range is reduced
- New 'Cavalry Charge' upgrade which adds the corresponding skill to the Iberian Heavy Cavalry unit
- Cavalry charge allows to deal damage to an enemy unit in a straight line from the caster
- Minor improvements to unit orientation logic/rotation animation
- Add tooltip with item name on production queue and unit progress bar
- Add graphical animation to highlight target tile of a triggered command
- Improve particle spawning to be more frame-rate independent
Changelog v0.5.6.0
Update notes via Steam Community
