 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19249669 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add setting option to invert mouse zoom and adjust sensitivity
  • Change tile circumference display to make use of bezier curves
  • Fix 'Improved Watch Towers' upgrade erroneously staying in production queue when Turris is upgraded to Castellum
  • Fix server port settings to allow multiple servers running from the same machine
  • Add 'Soleae Ferreae' upgrade which increases movement regeneration rate of Equites Romana and Equites Auxilia
  • Change 'Solid Tree Saddle' to increase melee damage instead of movement speed
  • 'Berber Horse' now also increases movement range of Numidian Light Cavalry, but base movement range is reduced
  • New 'Cavalry Charge' upgrade which adds the corresponding skill to the Iberian Heavy Cavalry unit
  • Cavalry charge allows to deal damage to an enemy unit in a straight line from the caster
  • Minor improvements to unit orientation logic/rotation animation
  • Add tooltip with item name on production queue and unit progress bar
  • Add graphical animation to highlight target tile of a triggered command
  • Improve particle spawning to be more frame-rate independent

Changed files in this update

Depot 3737151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link