- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented guns from reloading.
- Fixed an issue where the Store UI and Inventory UI would overlap.
- Clicking the ‘Shop’ tab in the Shop UI or clicking the Inventory UI will now adjust prioritization.
2025-07-16 Patch Notes - Hot fix
