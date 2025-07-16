 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19249589
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed

- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented guns from reloading.
- Fixed an issue where the Store UI and Inventory UI would overlap.
- Clicking the ‘Shop’ tab in the Shop UI or clicking the Inventory UI will now adjust prioritization.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
