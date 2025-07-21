Important Notice
- The Temtem: Swarm demo is back!
- You'll be able to play the Cipanku arena with Platypet, Smazee and Oree.
- Any progress you make in the demo will transfer to the full game when you purchase it.
- Demo players are able to play with players from the full version, as long as they're playing on the Arenas available in the Demo and without Challenge Modes.
- If your friends are on the fence about picking it up, please let them know they can now try the game without compromise!
New stuff
- We're introducing 4 new Neutral Techniques that can be used by all Tems.
- They're Rotten Zone, Rainbow Guard, Expanding Force and Darkness.
- Each of these also has a synergy associated.
- 👥On top of this, all Temtem have gained access to previously-existing Neutral Techs.
- This will effectively duplicate the Tech Pools of all Temtem, and should help make runs more unique with the broader range of Techs.
- We've added connection indicators to lobbies.
- We already had them on the lobby explorer, but now you'll also be able to see the strength of your connection with the host even in private lobbies.
- Created new Kudos for the new Neutral Techniques.
- We've added a little invulnerability time after levelling up and choosing a perk, similar to the one we get after evolving.
- 👥We've added a new option for players with a full build to auto-select their perks.
- When your build is full, the next level up will show you a checkbox to auto-select either Pansuns or health items.
- Once you make your choice it will stay that way until the end of the match.
- 👥Likewise, we've introduced a setting to skip the animation and automatically get all rewards out of chests for players who have a full build.
- Like with Perks, players will need to check a box while picking a chest so the change can be applied on all chests moving forwards.
- Pickable items, like the speed boots, Magnets or the invulnerability shield, will spawn on the map so the player can pick them up when they desire.
- We've added a new pop-up the first time you visit the Skill Tree of a newly unlocked Temtem.
- It will display the info on how many Linked Pansuns you have in that Skill Tree.
- Linked Pansuns are Pansuns that can only be spent in that particular Skill Tree. They are used first when upgrading Skill Tree Nodes.
Improvements
- 👥We've focused a lot of efforts in this patch on tackling the issues with pool dilution:
- To start with, we've increased the chance of getting perks that synergize with any of your equipped perks.
- You must have the synergy unlocked for this to happen. Make sure you complete many Kudos to unlock everything!
- We have further lowered the chance of perks that you don't select from appearing in further level ups.
- We've increased the chances of getting 4 perk slots when we have a full build.
- This was previously only based on the Luck skill, but now we have added a 40% base bonus to it.
- With enough Luck skill, the possibilty can grow to reach a 100% chance.
- The base probability of Techs showing on the level up when the player has all their Tech slots filled has been reduced to a 20%, so the possibility of being offered a Gear goes up to 80%.
- We have increased the number of blocks, rerolls and snoozes to 5 each.
- To start with, we've increased the chance of getting perks that synergize with any of your equipped perks.
- We have set some measures to prevent and control the issue causing players who had suffered a crash to experience corrupt save files.
- We'll still be closely monitoring to ensure swift action if something comes up.
- We've take some measures to improve and prevent performance issues on Hasty and Endless Mode,
- We've given a performance review pass to Swarm enemies and fixed a past mishap, which will improve performance across the board.
- We've set a soft cap on the amount of Swarm enemies shown on screen.
- Undefeated enemies that would normally re-spawn around the player character will now de-spawn if the cap has been reached.
- This only affects normal Swarm enemies, and doesn't affect bosses, mini-bosses or powerful enemies.
- 👥We have given map visibility a complete review pass:
- We've shrunken or moved map elements, such as rocks on the borders of the Arenas.
- We've added transparency to props and elements that are scattered around the map, so that if players come close to them they can still see through.
- With this we hope to improve the visibility players have during their runs, and to prevent the player character from disappearing behind obstacles.
- We've added a blinking effect to the markers to the No Hit and Art Restoration spots so they're easier to complete.
- We're making changes to prevent the HUD being hidden in the Settings for returning players.
- All HUDs will now be toggled ON by default, but you can turn them off in the Settings Menu.
- If you had set your HUD off on Settings, you will need to redo this again after this patch. Apologies for the inconveniences.
- We've increased the width of the Temtem selection menu box so that you have to scroll less.
- We've removed the check symbol on the Swarm map selection to avoid confusion.
Balance
- We've greatly increased the amount of Pansuns that newly unlocked Tems receive.
- If you had already unlocked said Tems, you'll get the extra Pansuns when you log in.
- These Pansuns will be tied to the Temtem you receive them on and will only be usable in that Temtem's Skill Tree.
- You can see the change for each Temtem lower below.
- This change will drastically improve the grind required to enjoy a new Temtem. Go ahead and give them all a try!
- We've adjusted the Pansuns received from rejecting a Glitch in Co-op so they take into account the number of players in the run.
- We've reworked Experience Chests so that they better adapt to the momentum of the match.
- This means the further you're in a match, the more experience these chests will drop.
- From minute 15 onwards, the experience rewards already overcome the maximum reward you could get before.
- 👥We've corrected the damage multiplier when using a technique that's both effective and ineffective against a double-type Temtem.
- It was previously 0.91, and it's now 1, as they cancel each other's typing advantage and disadvantage.
Temtem
- Oree
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 1.500 ➜ 24.600.
- Houchic
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 5.000 ➜ 50.700.
- Raiber
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 5.000 ➜ 80.200.
- Crystle
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 5.000 ➜ 57.200.
- Innki
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 2.000 ➜ 33.000.
- Zephyruff
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 6.500 ➜ 64.600.
- Kinu
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 6.500 ➜ 73.000.
- Pigepic
- Starting Pansuns have been increased 2.000 ➜ 41.300.
Swarm
- Saku
- Base Speed has been decreased 4.3 ➜ 3.3.
- Orbit Attack Cooldown has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Ukama
- Orbit Attack Speed has been decreased 3.3 ➜ 2.3.
- Orbit Attack Cooldown has been decreased 20 ➜ 6.
- Skunch
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 1 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Max Distance to Dash has been increased 12 ➜ 30.
- Mouflank
- Dash duration has been increased 0.4 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Max Distance to Dash has been increased 12 ➜ 30.
- Myx
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Max Distance to Dash has been increased 14 ➜ 20.
- Shaolite
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Max Distance to Dash has been increased 14 ➜ 20.
- Shaolant
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 4.5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Max Distance to Dash has been increased 12 ➜ 20.
- Magmis
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Mastione
- Dash duration has been increased 0.15 ➜ 0.2.
- Dash Player Offset has been increased 3.5 ➜ 5.
- Min Distance to Dash has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Scaravolt
- Countdown Time til explosion has been decreased 3 ➜ 2.
- Damage has been decreased 50 ➜ 30.
- Area has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.5.
- Pupoise
- Base Damage has been increased 10 ➜ 20.
- Akranox
- Countdown Time til explosion has been decreased 3 ➜ 2.
- Damage has been decreased 50 ➜ 30.
- Area has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.5.
- Chubee
- Base Damage has been increased 10 ➜ 18.
- Waspeen
- Base Damage has been increased 10 ➜ 40.
- Mawtle
- Base Damage has been increased 8 ➜ 16.
- Minox
- Base Damage has been increased 20 ➜ 24.
- Minothor
- Base Damage has been increased 25 ➜ 48.
Bosses
- We've incremented the time Bosses and Minibosses take to execute their charge attack once the previsualization appears <del>0.35s</del> ➜ 0.6s.
- Chimurian
- Base Speed has been decreased 4.8 ➜ 4.2.
- Base Armor has been decreased 20 ➜ 15.
- When HP is greater than 75% of Max HP: Walking probability has been decreased 50%>40%, Forest Blast probability has been increased 25%>30% and Charge probability has been increased 25%>30%
Techniques
- Venom Spread
- Damage at Level 1 has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Secondary Damage at Level 1 has been increased 21 ➜ 30.
- Damage at Level 2 has been increased 7 ➜ 10.
- Secondary Damage at Level 2 has been increased 21 ➜ 30.
- Damage at Level 3 has been increased 9 ➜ 12.
- Secondary Damage at Level 3 has been increased 27 ➜ 36.
- Damage at Level 4 has been increased 9 ➜ 12.
- Secondary Damage at Level 4 has been increased 27 ➜ 36.
- Damage at Level 5 has been increased 11 ➜ 14.
- Secondary Damage at Level 5 has been increased 33 ➜ 42.
Synergies
- Venom Spread +
- Base Damage has been increased 12 ➜ 16.
- Base Secondary Damage has been increased 36 ➜ 48.
- Hellfire +
- Base Hit Cooldown has been decreased 2 ➜ 1.5.
- Base Knockback has been decreased 1 ➜ 1.5.
- Sharp Leaf +
- Base Damage has been decreased 20 ➜ 18.
- Base Secondary Projectile Damage has been decreased 12 ➜ 10.
- Base Projectiles have been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Base Fire Rate has been decreased 1 ➜ 0.5.
- Aim mode: Nearest Enemy > Aimed
- Water Blade +
- Base Damage has been decreased 16 ➜ 13.
- Base Secondary Damage has been decreased 11 ➜ 8.
Skill Tree Nodes
- Oree
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 500.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been increased 1000 ➜ 1200.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 600.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1000 ➜ 800.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 400.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Platypet
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 4 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1000 ➜ 800.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 500 ➜ 400.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1200 ➜ 1000.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 600 ➜ 500.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 800 ➜ 600.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 400 ➜ 300.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Houchic
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1700 ➜ 1200.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1100 ➜ 600.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2000 ➜ 1400.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1300 ➜ 700.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1400 ➜ 1000.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 500.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Raiber
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2200 ➜ 1400.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1300 ➜ 700.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2700 ➜ 1600.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Crystle
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1800 ➜ 1300.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1100 ➜ 650.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2100 ➜ 1500.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1300 ➜ 750.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1500 ➜ 1100.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 550.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Innki
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1500 ➜ 900.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 450.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1800 ➜ 1100.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1200 ➜ 550.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1200 ➜ 700.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 900 ➜ 350.
- Innki Trait gain
- Trait Gain at Level 1 has been increased -0.25 ➜ -0.2.
- Trait Gain at Level 2 has been increased -0.50 ➜ -0.4.
- Reroll
- Smazee
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1000 ➜ 800.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 700 ➜ 400.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1200 ➜ 1000.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 900 ➜ 500.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 800 ➜ 600.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 600 ➜ 300.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Zephyruff
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2000 ➜ 1300.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1200 ➜ 650.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2100 ➜ 1500.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1400 ➜ 750.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1500 ➜ 1100.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1100 ➜ 550.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Kinu
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2000 ➜ 1400.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1200 ➜ 700.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 2500 ➜ 1600.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1400 ➜ 800.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1500 ➜ 1200.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1100 ➜ 600.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Pansun Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Reroll
- Pigepic
- Reroll
- Max Level has been increased 4 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1200 ➜ 1100.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 800 ➜ 550.
- Block
- Max Level has been increased 3 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1400 ➜ 1300.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 1000 ➜ 650.
- Snooze
- Max Level has been increased 4 ➜ 5.
- Initial Cost has been decreased 1000 ➜ 900.
- Cost Increase has been decreased 700 ➜ 450.
- Reroll
Spots
- Dodge Race
- All levels
- Activation Knockback Radius has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Activation Knockback Amount has been increased 6 ➜ 15.
- Level 1
- Goal Distance has been decreased 60 ➜ 30.
- Enemies Spawn Rate has been increased 4s ➜ 6s.
- Level 2
- Goal Distance has been decreased 70 ➜ 35.
- Duration has been decreased 30 ➜ 25.
- Enemies Spawn Rate has been increased 4s ➜ 6s.
- Level 3
- Goal Distance has been decreased 80 ➜ 40.
- Duration has been decreased 35 ➜ 30.
- Enemies Spawn Rate has been increased 3s ➜ 5s.
- Level 4
- Goal Distance has been decreased 90 ➜ 45.
- Duration has been decreased 35 ➜ 30.
- Enemies Spawn Rate has been increased 3s ➜ 5s.
- All levels
- Art Restoration
- Level 2
- Duration has been increased 30 ➜ 35.
- Level 3
- Duration has been increased 30 ➜ 35.
- Level 4
- Duration has been increased 30 ➜ 40.
- Level 2
- Floor is Lava
- Level 2
- Duration has been increased 15 ➜ 16.
- Ball Fall Duration has been increased 2.25 ➜ 2.5.
- Max Deviation has been increased 6 ➜ 6.5.
- Level 3
- Max Deviation has been decreased 7 ➜ 6.5.
- Min Deviation has been decreased 6 ➜ 5.
- Level 4
- Duration has been increased 18 ➜ 19.
- Ball Fall Duration has been increased 2 ➜ 2.25.
- Min Deviation has been decreased 6 ➜ 5.5.
- Level 2
Glitches
- Defensive: Armor 100% | Heal Multiplier -100% has been changed to Defensive: Armor 80% | Heal Multiplier -100%
- Defensive: Armor 50% | Speed -20% has been changed to Defensive: Armor 40% | Speed -20%
Gears
- Hexed Eye
- Doomed Duration at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Doomed Duration at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 20.
- Doomed Duration at Level 3 has been increased 15 ➜ 30.
- Doomed Duration at Level 4 has been increased 20 ➜ 40.
- Doomed Duration at Level 5 has been increased 25 ➜ 50.
- Doomed Duration at Level 6 has been increased 30 ➜ 60.
- Doomed Duration at Level 7 has been increased 35 ➜ 70.
- Doomed Duration at Level 8 has been increased 40 ➜ 80.
- Kusanagi
- Boss Damage Multiplier at Level 1 has been increased 10 ➜ 30.
- Boss Damage Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 15 ➜ 40.
- Boss Damage Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 20 ➜ 50.
- Boss Damage Multiplier at Level 4 has been increased 30 ➜ 60.
- Wonder Cream
- Status Duration Reduction at Level 1 has been decreased -25 ➜ -50.
- Status Duration Reduction at Level 2 has been decreased -50 ➜ -100.
Kudos
- Kudo 457 "Defeat Gharunder X times"
- Target Value 1000 ➜ 5.
- Kudo 226 "Earn X pansuns in a single match"
- Target Value 600 ➜ 666.
- Kudo 053, 070 "Use a Tem's ultimate X times in total"
- Target Value 65 ➜ 50.
- Kudos 085, 101, 385, 401, 511, 527, 600, 729 "Use a Tem's ultimate X times in total"
- Target Value 130 ➜ 50.
Endless Hacking Mode
Modifiers
- Level Up Pansun Multiplier
- Value has been increased 10 ➜ 20.
- Initial HP Increase
- Value has been decreased 300 ➜ 120.
- Initial Damage Increase
- Value has been increased 30 ➜ 40.
Bug Fixes
- 👥Fixed a hardlock caused by joining any menu pertaining to online play while we're on a device with no internet connection.
- 👥Fixed a disconnection in Co-op after completing an individual spot if we're playing Endless Mode in the Deniz Arena.
- 👥Fixed a softlock in the EOR screen of the Omninesia Arena if we had defeated any Chimurian but fainted while one of the copies was still alive.
- 👥Fixed a disconnection in Co-op after having a wave of Orbit enemies spawn.
- 👥Fixed being unable to unlock Hacking Levels despite having successfully completed the requirements in Co-op parties, having to remake the lobby to see them active.
- Fixed an error caused by opening the Steam interface while a cinematic is playing, which would in turn make the pause menu appear and stay locked over the game until we restart the game.
- 👥Fixed being able to obtain a synergy with a co-op partner despite us removing the required Technique, as long as we had previously completed the conditions for the synergy.
- 👥Fixed Quartz Shield not activating on very rare occasions.
- 👥Fixed not being able to complete Kudos that include conditions such as "win" or "complete" by playing an Endless match, even if we had successfully defeated the boss of the Arena.
- 👥Fixed that spots would sometimes remain active for guest players suffering from lag or low performance in a co-op match.
- 👥Fixed being unable to leave a match if we try right as we're evolving.
- 👥Fixed being unable to leave a match if we've picked up the Invincibility item and are still under its effects.
- 👥Fixed a situation with Glitch #4021 (40% ultimate cooldown|-1 tech slot) where the condition to remove a tech slot wasn't working properly.
- 👥Fixed the values on some Damage Kudos showing negative numbers on the saves of players who had experienced crashes or hardlocks before.
- 👥Fixed the wrong configuration on the "Defeat Gharunder 5 times" Kudo.
- Fixed some Orbit enemies that would stay still in a line formation.
- 👥Fixed Wind Blade+ being categorized as a Physical Technique.
- 👥Fixed opening the pause menu and losing control of navigation if we unplog a controller during the Glitch selection process.
- Fixed seeing the game in slow-motion if we unplug a controller during the loading screen that leads to the EOR screen.
- Fixed having the camera not focus the player during a match if we experience a level up during the starting cinematics. This is possible if we're playing in a co-op match and, due to performance or connection, we start slightly later than the host.
- Fixed seeing part of the Player HUD even if we have it disabled in the Settings.
- 👥Fixed getting stuck in a tree trunk in Arbury.
- 👥Fixed getting stuck with the dash in a tree in Arbury.
- 👥Fixed getting stuck with the dash in a rocky formation in Tucma.
- 👥Fixed getting stuck with the dash in a tree in Kisiwa.
- Fixed incorrect inputs happening if we navigate menus too fast using the WASD keys, keypad or arrow keys.
- Fixed seeing a decentered HUD in panoramic views.
- Fixed some layout issues of the Hacking Level menu in some languages.
Fixes, features, and improvements marked with the 👥 icon are originally suggested, inspired by, or reported by our community in our Discord server, Steam Forums and subreddit.
Jump into Temtem: Swarm now!
Changed files in this update