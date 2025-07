More light in dark places:

Some especially gloomy areas have been brightened up – so you won’t have to rely solely on creepy noises to know something's about to go wrong.

Security guard less buggy: In map e_04, several scripts have been cleaned up. The guard now behaves more reliably – sometimes he even helps out without being asked.

Minor bugs squashed: A few subtle but annoying glitches have been fixed.

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback – and as always, if you spot anything else, let me know!