CardScrawl 1.0 is now live!

The game has officially left Early Access. Version 1.0 includes final polish, quality-of-life improvements, and several bug fixes to ensure a smoother and more consistent experience.

Thank you to everyone who played and provided feedback during development. We hope you enjoy the full release. We'll continue supporting the game with future updates and bug fixes as needed.



The 1.0 Release Patch Notes are below:



General Improvements

Enchantment Descriptions : All enchantments now use "Equipped creature" wording for naming consistency.

Stone Skin & Haste : Fixed incorrect description text being displayed.

AP Regen Status Bar Text: "Ap Recharge" has been renamed to "Ap Regen" for consistency in the status bar.

Visual Clarity & Input Polish

Creature Mouseover Highlight : Hovering over creatures now uses a distinct selector color for improved visual feedback.

Equip Target Selector (Controller/Keyboard) : When equipping a creature, a selector now appears over the target for clearer targeting.

Mouse & Keyboard Improvements : The mouse no longer shows the equipment icon over invalid tiles or already-equipped creatures. This also resolves an issue where the mouse would override keyboard input in mixed control use, resulting in smoother, more intuitive hybrid input behavior.



Tutorial Polish

Creature Unsummon SFX: Added sound effects when creatures are unsummoned for better consistency in the tutorial.

Champion Unlock Fixes

Unlock Bug Resolution : Champions affected by the earlier unlock bug (fixed in RC1.1) should now be unlocked correctly.

(Note: Anyone playing RC1.1 or newer is not affected.)

Unlock UI Update: Champion unlock conditions now display full descriptions instead of just achievement names. Progress trackers have also been added for those unlocked via in-game criteria.

Please check out the basic "How A Match Works" video below:



