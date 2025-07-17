 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19249478 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Race timing system - Significantly improved calculation accuracy for more reliable lap times and race results

  • Enhanced minimap interaction - Right-click or middle mouse drag to reposition the minimap anywhere on screen

Track Editor Improvements

  • Gate duplication shortcut - Hold Alt while dragging to quickly duplicate gates during track creation

  • Copy/paste functionality - Standard Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V now work seamlessly for gates and track elements

  • Object dimension display - Selected objects now show measurements in the map editor

Bug Fixes & Stability

  • Replay system - Resolved playback issues in the replay viewer

  • Fixed prop damage calculation inconsistencies during crashes

