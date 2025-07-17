Race timing system - Significantly improved calculation accuracy for more reliable lap times and race results
Enhanced minimap interaction - Right-click or middle mouse drag to reposition the minimap anywhere on screen
Track Editor Improvements
Gate duplication shortcut - Hold Alt while dragging to quickly duplicate gates during track creation
Copy/paste functionality - Standard Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V now work seamlessly for gates and track elements
Object dimension display - Selected objects now show measurements in the map editor
Bug Fixes & Stability
Replay system - Resolved playback issues in the replay viewer
Fixed prop damage calculation inconsistencies during crashes
Changed files in this update