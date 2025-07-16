Small patch this week but implements a first iteration of a feature that has been asked in forums, private messages, email, event comments, Reddit, Twitter, etc.: Autosaving. Hopefully that demand is now closed (but feel free to comment on how to improve it or report any malfunction). At least players won’t lose entire hours of progress if p.e. they spend two hours remodeling and painting their store and the game crashes.The actual implementation doesn’t save for now:- Several details like if the ordering department is opened. To be fixed for next week.- Boxes left on floor. Might be fixed for next week and -might- consider if they are also saved when ending the day too.- NPCs and employees positions and chores. Viability of this is being studied as there are plenty of values to save and synchronize per entity.- Some other small details to be addressed like closed checkouts lanes.Changelog:- Added 10 new oriental-themed lights.- Implemented a ‘beta’ feature of Autosaving and Save and Quit. Autosaving is disabled by default and can be enabled in the load store menu and time can be chosen ranging from an interval of 5 minutes to 30 minutes. Save and quit button is available for hosts while in escape menu. Once a save has been generated either from autosave or save and quit, the option to continue will appear in a new tab in the Load Store menu right side.- Optimized and merged textures from products nº87 to 116.- Fixed an issue in which ordering employees wouldn’t earn experience (was awarded to restocker instead). A reminder that employees in the ordering role will add an additional product to their orders for every two levels.- The big red icon that appears over a furniture when it breaks should now correctly disappear if that furniture is sold or move accordingly if the furniture has been displaced.- Corrected Human Resources perk cost showing 6 instead of 5 (5 is the correct number even if it unlocks 6 employees)- Optimized and reduced the size of some of the NPCs secondary textures. The visual loss is almost negligible.- Removed some props belonging to the city that were out-of-sight for a tiny performance gain.